Oracle Alpha Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

