Orchard Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,664 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises about 2.1% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of The Shyft Group worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 270,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

