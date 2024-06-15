ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $110.35

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.35, but opened at $107.86. ORIX shares last traded at $107.86, with a volume of 20 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $284,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $4,612,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

