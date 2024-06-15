Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier Sells 25,100 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87.

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

