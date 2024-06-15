OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Shalabh Chandra Sells 676 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $145.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

