Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37,665 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $42,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

