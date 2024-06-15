Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $9,685,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,774,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $53.93 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,445,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.