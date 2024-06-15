Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $44.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

