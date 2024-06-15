Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,439 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Axonics worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Axonics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Axonics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

