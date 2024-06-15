Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,668 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 1.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $91.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.