Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 619 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 2.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of EastGroup Properties worth $35,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

EGP stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.29. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.