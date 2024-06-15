Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,423 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $15,085,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,097,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.