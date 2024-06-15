Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

