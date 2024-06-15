Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

