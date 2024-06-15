Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $38 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.4% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Sysco by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after buying an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

