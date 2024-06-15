Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $334.75 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.57.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

