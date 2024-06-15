Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $172.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.47. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

