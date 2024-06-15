Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of UFP Technologies worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

UFPT opened at $251.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

