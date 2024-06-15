Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

