Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,706 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after acquiring an additional 411,480 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

