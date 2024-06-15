Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,370 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Natera worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $240,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,205,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,243. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

