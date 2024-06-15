Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cavco Industries worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.21 and a 200 day moving average of $353.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

