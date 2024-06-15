Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,915 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at $815,164,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.