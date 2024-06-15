Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,225 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,690 shares of company stock worth $7,754,420 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $219.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $238.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.98.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

