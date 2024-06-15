Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,981 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,224 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RBC opened at $272.44 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.30.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

