Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 98,060 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,060 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,748,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,566,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,553 shares of company stock worth $26,304,731 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

