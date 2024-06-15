Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CAVA Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 545,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,279,218 shares of company stock worth $243,216,119.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.