Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Virginia Boulet Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ouster by 39.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $6,491,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

