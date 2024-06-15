Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $608.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.47.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group
Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 142,959 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Overseas Shipholding Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.