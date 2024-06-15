Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

