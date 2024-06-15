Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

