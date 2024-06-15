Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 9,924 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

IVW opened at $92.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $92.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

