Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after purchasing an additional 181,678 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

