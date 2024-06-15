Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $318.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.