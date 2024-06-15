Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

