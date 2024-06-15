Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 221,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

