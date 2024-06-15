Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.53 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.