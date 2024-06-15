Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

