Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

