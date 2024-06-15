Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $153,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $266.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $268.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

