Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 111,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 65,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $80,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,868 shares of company stock worth $3,936,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

