Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

