Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $17.36 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPI. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

