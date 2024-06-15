Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $699,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

