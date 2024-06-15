Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,075,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 103,568 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,936,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

