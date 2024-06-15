Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

