Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 874.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 4.5% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $61,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

