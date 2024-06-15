Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Purchases 121,076 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,076 shares during the quarter. Kimball Electronics accounts for 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $21.97 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

