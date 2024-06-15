Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Purchases 14,193 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.19 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

