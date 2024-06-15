Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 18,416 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.